Health enthusiasts today are spoiled for choice when it comes to nutritious meals as the numerous superfoods of the Indian kitchen have made the way of healthy eating a norm.

As superfoods, our choice of drinks also plays a role in affecting our overall health and we should always make a point to include super drinks in our diet too.

Besides water which is the vital liquid for survival, there are some lesser known traditional super drinks that can be easily made with simple ingredients from the kitchen which can perform a host of functions necessary for good health.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra have listed 4 lesser known traditional super drinks that are very good for your health-

Amla Ginger Juice

With its of high levels of immune boosting properties and a tonic for digestion too, amla and ginger are the two superfoods that can work wonders for our health.

Ingredients Required-

2 fresh amla

½ inch ginger

1 cup of water

Preparation Method-

1. Wash ginger and amla properly

2. Grate both and squeeze juice from grated ginger and amla

3. Mix the juice in a cup of water and serve it

Shatavari Water

A great herb for woman, Shatavari can be used for maintaining hormonal balance, treat symptoms of menopause and can be consumed by new mothers for increasing lactation to breastfeed their baby. Moreover, Shatavari also relives stress, anxiety and pain

Ingredients Required-

3-5 g shatavari roots

½ cup of water

Preparation Method-

1. Boil shatavari roots in water

2. Strain properly and serve it

Sattu

A good source of protein, Sattu can aid digestion and prevent constipation. It is also good for heart health and strengthens muscles

Ingredients Required-

2 tbsp roasted chana flour

1 tsp jaggery powder

A pinch of black salt (according to taste)

1 glass chilled water

Preparation Method- Mix all the ingredients properly and serve chilled

Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass is low in calories but high in nutrients, including antioxidants such as glutathione, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E

Ingredients Required-

A handful of wheatgrasses

1/2 cup water

Preparation Method- In a juicer, put a handful of wheatgrasses and half a cup of water and blend and consume instantly