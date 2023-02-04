Cholesterol is a lipid which build healthy cells and produces vitamin and other hormones and is essential for the functioning of our body.

It turns into a harmful substance when body have high level of low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) also known as the bad cholesterol.

Bad cholesterol increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases which join with other substances to form a thick, hard deposit on the inside of the arteries.

This can narrow the arteries and make them less flexible in a condition known as atherosclerosis.

Here are 5 signs which show that you have high cholesterol:

Beware of peripheral artery disease (PAD)

Peripheral artery disease is a condition associated with narrowed arteries due to plaque build-up. This health condition causes reduced blood flow to the lower part of the body including the legs and the feet. This is also known as ‘claudication.’ This condition can cause serious complications such as critical limb ischemia and acute limb ischemia, which are an advanced form of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) affecting blood form in the extremities.

Numbness and swelling in the hands and feet

As PAD limits blood flow to the legs, one may experience changes in the colour of the legs and feet. Your legs can start turning pale or blue if not treated and you may experience a painful ache in your leg, especially when you are walking.

Skin problems

Rash like lesions characterized by orangish or yellowish bumps filled with fat is caused by extreme cholesterol in the bloodstream. These skin problems and growths can appear in many areas of the skin including the corners of your eyes, lines on your palms or backs of your lower legs.

High cholesterol affect nails

The nails develop dark lines, which are sometimes referred to as splinter haemorrhages caused by excess plaque deposits that narrow down the arteries, limiting blood flow to various parts including nails in the body. Medline Plus refers to as thin, red to reddish-brown lines under your nails.

Yellow bump around the eyes

Cholesterol deposits cause benign yellow growth that appears on or by the corner of the eyelids known as Xanthelasma or xanthelasma palpebrarum (XP). Numerous health condition such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia and thyroid can also cause xanthelasmas.