DIBRUGARH: The body of a 4-year-old child was found in an abandoned urinal in a PWD colony near an old high school field in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Friday morning.

According to police, a man saw the body covered with a cloth while going for urination.

It is to be mentioned that a child was abducted from Malipatty in the city on January 30.

Also Read: Assam: More than 1800 arrested for child marriage

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “The body of a four-year-old boy was found in an abandoned place near an old high school field area on Friday morning when a man spotted the body covered with a cloth. We have already arrested the person yesterday identified as Suraj Karmakar who abducted the child,”.

“The accused is in our police custody and we started interrogation. We have attested the accused after getting CCTV footage,” Mishra said.

Also Read: Assam govt cracks down on child marriage, 4004 cases filed

He added, “The accused was an alcoholic. We suspected that he murder the child and dumped his body in the abandoned place. We have started an investigation to know the modus operandi of the crime,”.

The 4-year-old child was the son of Ranjit Bailung of the Malipatty area, Dibrugarh.

On the other hand, a section of conscious people of Dibrugarh raised questions about police.

“The police should take the case seriously. They should immediately find out the person and nabbed him. They have taken the case lightly that’s why the crime happened,” alleged a resident of Dibrugarh.