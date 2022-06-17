Have you been planning to quit smoking?

But, not being able to give up on the craving for tobacco?

The urge to smoke can get strong because of dependency that nicotine creates after smoking.

Cigarette smoking can lead to lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma and many other diseases.

To control the urge for smoking can get hard for smokers but it will ensure a healthy life.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills about 8 million people every year.

Moreover, 1.2 million people die due to being exposed to passive smoking.

WAYS TO GIVE UP TOBACCO CRAVING:

Make a concrete decision

The first step towards quitting smoking is to make a firm decision.

Find a reason, good enough, to overpower the urges.

Replace your Nicotine

Withdrawal of nicotine from lifestyle abruptly lead to symptoms like headaches.

Nicotine can be replaced with therapy like nicotine gums.

Hang on to your loved ones

Tell people around you about the goal you are trying to achieve.

Your closed ones will encourage and support you in times when you are about to give up.

Chew sugarless gums

If you have a habit of smoking after every meal, then start relying on chewing gums.

It will help in resisting tobacco cravings.

Munching on raw carrots, and nuts can also help in controlling the urge for tobacco.

Start working out

Working out can be a good distraction from tobacco cravings.

It can make them go away.

Mild workouts like walking and jogging can also be done.

