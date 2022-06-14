MG Cars have been quite a hit in India and mostly because of those massive vehicles namely Hectar and the Gloster.

But, with these two being on top of the company’s line in India, consumers have been seeking something smaller that can be on a budget but with MG branding and trust.

For this wish of the customers, the MG Motor is set to enter the hatchback segment with its MG3.

The MG3 is already a hit in the UK market and there are rumours of this soon being released on the Indian roads.

Also Read: Tripura boy dies at rehab centre in Assam’s Silchar under mysterious circumstances, FIR lodged

The expected price of the MG3 is said to be around Rs 6-7 lakh.

Although priced below a major portion of hatchbacks in the market, the MG 3 will still be considered a premium hatchback with its features.

The MG3 has a lot of resemblance to the MG Astor and is equipped with projector headlamps, LED DRLs and halogen indicators at the front.

The car features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker music system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car features.

In terms of standard safety, the car comes with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, headlamp levelling, seatbelt reminder along with a few others.

Also Read: Kia EV6 sold out for 2022, company to deliver 100 units initially

The MG3 comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 110bhp & 150Nm of torque.

However, due to certain regulations in India, the MG3 might have to get a lower displacement engine with a 1.2-litre unit but coupled with a turbocharger.

The carr is expected with a price tag of Rs 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom) and would challenge Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and the upcoming Citroen C3.