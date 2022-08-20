While India is caught in the whirlpool of multiple phases of Covid19 pandemic, a new virus – ‘Tomato Flu’ has reached Kerala, and is infecting children.

According to reports, 26 children aged up to 10 years have been infected with the Tomato Flu virus, while 82 kids below five years of age have also been infected.

Doctors claimed those infected with ‘Tomato flu’ virus complain of red blisters on the skin, joint pain and high fever.

Reports suggest that other symptoms include body ache, dehydration, diarrhea and vomiting. Limb color change has also been reported in some cases.

Also read : Covaxin can help in controlling the virus load of SARS-CoV-2: Study

Virologists and epidemiologists in India have started work on the Tomato Flu virus even though the new virus has not threatened life.

According to reports, cases of Tomato Flu have been detected in several places, including Neduvathur, Aryankavu, Anchal, and Kollam in Kerala.

Initial reports claimed the Tomato Flu virus can likely be spread through close contact, and younger children are at risk for exposure. Tomato Flu is also highly contagious.

Just like the hand, foot, and mouth disease, if the virus outbreak is not prevented and controlled, there can be serious consequences for adults, the experts claimed.

How the Tomato Flu virus spreads is still being investigated.

Also read : Kerela reports fifth Monkeypox case, seventh in India