Guwahati: A man in Kerala’s Kozhikode saw a miracle as he won Rs 1 crore lottery just before selling his dream home to pay off his debt.

The 50-year-old won the lottery two hours before the proposed sale was executed as per reports.

As per reports, the man named Mohammed Bava, a painter by profession was ready to take an advance for his 2,000 square feet house on Monday. But before he could execute or take the token amount, he got won the Rs 1 crore lottery making him believe in miracles.

While speaking to the media and explaining their situation, Bava said that the entire family were all prepared to move to a rented place.

The man fell into a debt trap after the construction of his house as he had taken money from the bank and some relatives. He as per some reports had also borrowed some money to send his son to Qatar.

While he was helpless with the debt over his head, he kept buying lottery tickets hoping to hit a jackpot someday.

However, on Monday he finally did hit the jackpot.

As per some reports, the man will receive Rs 63 lakh in a total of the lottery are certain taxes as well as mandatory deductions.