New Delhi: After first reported Monkeypox death or with symptoms in Kerela, the state confirmed its fifth case country on Tuesday.

As per reports, the person reported to be the fifth case infected is a UAE returnee.

He tested positive today and is under constant medical observation.

The latest case was confirmed officially by Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who informed that the 30-year-old patient is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

The man had reported from UAE on July 27 and since then had been under treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram.

It may further be mentioned that so far twenty people have been quarantined in the Thrissur district following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms.