DIMAPUR: The first 1000 days programme that begins with pregnancy planning and goes up to when the child reaches the second birthday was launched in Kohima chief medical officer’s conference hall on Thursday.

The programme was launched under the National Health Mission (NHM), Nagaland to lay the foundation for a child’s healthy growth and development, with the concept of child development through public health interventions and support which is crucial and effective for a child’s life during the first 1000 days.

Different benefits and supports like absolute neutrophil count (ANC) check-ups, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) schemes for hospital deliveries, approved vaccines available for free in government facilities, provision of medical care plan (MCP) card, iron folic acid to reduce anaemia, Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, nutritional support and cash incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana are provided by the government under the programme, provided the required details are registered correctly.

Also read: Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission launched in Manipur

Launching the programme, Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C said in Nagaland, people have a habit of taking things very lightly.

“This is a serious problem that may have a negative impact, especially regarding the health sector,” he said.

He urged the public for mass participation in the programme to reduce child mortality rate.

The DC hoped that the message of the first 1000 days will reach the rural populace through the department concerned, line departments, NGOs and SHGs.

Shanavas also requested the health and family welfare department to make the village health committees functional through which correct information can be disseminated to the people at the village level in eradicating the stigma.

Also read: Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates International Year of Millets

The DC further urged the department to accord due importance to utilising the machinery and equipment available in the health sector.

Stressing that convergence is much needed for all the stakeholders, he called for community efforts in achieving the targeted goal.

During the launching programme, a video on the first 1000 days was also released.