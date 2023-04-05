Applications are invited for various District Microbiologist positions in Office of National Health Mission (NHM)

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Darrang is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Microbiologist on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Microbiologist

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

Medical Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (preferably in Microbiology, Virology, Pathologyand other lab sciences) or

2. Medical Graduate with 2 years experience in laboratory sciences or

3. M. Sc. in Medical Microbiology

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th April 2023 from 10 AM – 11 AM in NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

How to apply : Candidates must bring the original as well as self attested copies of necessary documents while appearing for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here