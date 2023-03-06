Multiple personality disorder is a mental disorder that is characterized by the presence of at least two distinct and relatively enduring personality states.

People suffering from this health condition are controlled by multiple personalities at different points in time and they remain unaware of each of their personalities.

People suffering from this condition split into two or several personalities that may involve different names, gender, ages and past can baffle anyone not aware of this disorder known as Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Dissociation is a feeling of being disconnected from yourself and the world around you. Dissociative identity disorder is the presence of two or more personality states or an experience of possession along with recurrent episodes of amnesia. Amnesia refers to the loss of memories including facts, personal information, and past traumatic events.

When the person is under the influence of one identity, he/she is unable to remember some of the events that occurred while other personalities were in control.

However, the different identities exhibit differences in speech, mannerisms, attitudes and thoughts. Even it is seen that in many cultures around the world, experiences of being possessed are considered to be a normal part of spiritual practice and are not dissociative disorders.

This health condition occurs as a result of long-term childhood trauma, childhood abuse or neglect.

Moreover, a dissociative personality disorder is associated with severe childhood trauma and abuse which may be physical, emotional or sexual in nature. The shift in identities happen involuntarily and may lead to a distressed situation.

There are certain symptoms that indicate that a person is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Here are some symptoms that may help us to indicate such person:

People with dissociative identity disorder may suddenly feel a sense of being detached from their identity and emotions.

People with such health conditions may seem to be distorted and unreal

They are unable to cope well with emotional or professional stress

People with dissociative identity disorder may face other psychological issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, depressive and anxiety disorder, substance abuse issues

It is difficult to recognize and understand people with Dissociative Identity Disorder as they do not have a definite identity and character traits.