Dementia is a chronic condition characterized by gradual or persistent loss of intellectual functioning, especially with impairment of memory and abstract thinking, and often with personality change, resulting from organic disease of the brain.

People often miss the initial signs of dementia as these are mild and progress in a slower pace affecting the person.

These symptoms lingers in our body, and when they start affecting our body, people realize there is something wrong with how they function.

However, it is important to keep a check on the progress of the disease before it renders cognitive ability functionless.

The early sign of dementia can be a subtle change in memory and the ability to focus. Forgetting familiar things which we do in our everyday life, being unable to remember what we need to do, and forgetting where things have been placed are the few early signs that can be observed in a person. The inability to finish the conversation as you struggle to find the right words is another sign of dementia.

The biggest indicators of dementia are communication and memory.

One such sign can be repetition repeating daily tasks like bathing may seem normal initially but it should not be taken lightly. The person finds it difficult to recognize and spot the places or landmarks familiar to their daily life.

People with dementia often get lost in a discussion and are unable to carry out the conversation.

If the disease is diagnosed at an early stage it makes it easier for the patient and his family and friends to be aware and help in the process of recovery.

This helps the person to understand his/her condition it opens up doors for medical treatment and helps him/her to recover from it.

There are several myths that stop dementia from getting diagnosed early.

One of the widely prevalent wrong beliefs is that dementia occurs in old aged people.

The association of the dementia with age, widens the gap between diagnosis and the medical treatment available.

Another myth is that dementia cannot be cured which in fact, can be cured. Due to social stigma among people about mental health families do not want to take the patients to hospitals for their treatment.

The fact is dementia can occur in young people. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cases of dementia in younger people less than age of 65, accounts for 9% of the total dementia cases.

Social isolation, cognitive activity and depression are other factors that can increase the risk of dementia.

Studies show that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline and dementia by being physically active, avoiding smoking, alcohol consumption, eating a healthy diet and maintaining blood pressure levels, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.