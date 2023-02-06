A person is considered to be healthy when he/she is mentally and physically in a sound condition.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver is caused when there is storage of excess fat in the liver.

People who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of NAFLD (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease).

The condition gradually progresses with time and often there aren’t any clear signs to detect the condition.

In most of the cases, the condition worsens with time leading to a variety of gastrointestinal issues.

This can further cause serious liver damage including cirrhosis.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis refers to a form of NAFLD – in which the liver is inflamed and damaged due to excess fat cells.

Following are some digestive complications caused by it:

Bloating

One of the most common digestive problem caused in the patients suffering from this condition is bloating. Bloating may happen due to buildup of fluid in the abdominal cavity. This fluid buildup can lead to abdominal infections if not treated in time.

Abdominal pain

Most patients with NAFLD are asymptomatic or have vague upper abdominal pain leading to dull or aching pain, nausea and loss of appetite is also experienced.

Indigestion

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease increases risk for gastroesophaegal reflux symptoms found a positive association between NAFLD and gastroesophaegal reflux disease (GERD) signs such as heartburn and regurgitation.

Trouble digesting and eliminating food

A feeling of fullness in the upper right side of the stomach along with having trouble digesting and eliminating food can be experienced.

It is advisable to consult a doctor in case you experience such symptoms. It can lead to further complications if treatment is delayed.