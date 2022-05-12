Aizawl: Mizoram reported zero COVID-19 fatalities for 10 consecutive days on Thursday and the death toll remains at 697, a health department official said.

Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,27,849 on Thursday as 55 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, 22 more than the previous day, he said.

The state reported 33 cases on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assamese finally added to Google Translate

The single-day positivity rate increased to 12 per cent from 7.73 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 455 samples tested on Wednesday, the official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 209, while 2,26,943 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 46 on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.60 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Also Read: Mizoram: ZPM asks state government to evict Assam Police personnel “camping” near Vairengte

The Mizoram government has so far tested more than 19.25 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.52 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and out of this 6.92 lakh people have received the second dose and 42,192 people received the precautionary dose.