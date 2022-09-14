Aizawl: Mizoram registered a decline in COVID-19 cases as the state reported 36 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 55 less than the previous day, with the state tally increasing to 2,37,882, a health official said.

The state reported 91 cases on Tuesday.

Aizawl district reported the highest new cases at 18, followed by Saitual district (6) and Lunglei district (3), the official said.

The single-day positivity rate also dipped to 9.30 per cent from 12.94 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The death toll remained at 722 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 292, while 2,36,868 people have recovered from the infection, including 65 on Tuesday, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.58 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 387 on Tuesday.

17,37,368 doses of vaccines, including 8,76,286 first doses, 7,41,195 second doses and 1,19,887 precaution doses have been administered so far till Tuesday, according to the state health department.