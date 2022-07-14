Aizawl: Mizoram reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 37 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,30,229, a health department official said.

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With the tally rising to 2,30,229 after the fresh infections, at least 209 persons per 1,000 people have so far been infected with COVID-19, he said.

Also Read: Assam: “Hargila Baideu” Purnima Devi Barman receives honorary doctorate

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 84, followed by Saitual districts at 11 and Khawzawl district at 6, he said. Champhai and Hnahthial districts reported 3 and 1 cases respectively, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.75 per cent from 25.59 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 627 samples tested on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read: Assam floods: More than 2.5 lakh people still affected, one new death

Twelve people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 2,28,559.

The northeastern state now has 964 COVID-19 active cases.

The recovery among COVID-19 patients stands at 99.27 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

More than 19.42 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state.