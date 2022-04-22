Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,26,499 on Thursday as 103 people tested positive for the infection, 22 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The death toll remains at 694 as no new fatality was reported on Thursday, he said.

He said that 75 people recovered from the infection on the same day. The single-day positivity rate dipped to 5.35 per cent from 16.49 per cent on the previous day as 1,927 samples were tested for the virus.

The number of active cases now stands at 523, while 2,25,282 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.46 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.13 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Over 8.42 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and out of this 6.76 lakh people have received the second dose and 31,678 people received the precautionary dose, according to the health department.