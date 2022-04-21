Guwahati: The ECO club, GIMT-Guwahati organised an art competition on the occasion of World Earth Day.

The competition was held at two renowned schools in Guwahati.

The first school was St Mary’s Senior Secondary School, Maligaon and the second was St Joseph’s School, Azara.

The participants were felicitated with certificates and trophies along with eco-friendly gift hampers.

The gifts were provided by the NGO PampEarth.

Around 250 students participated in the event.

School authorities along with parents of participants thanked Eco Club, GIMT for the opportunity to participate in an offline event after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

The official theme for 2022 is Invest In Our Planet.