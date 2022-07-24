NEW DELHI: India has recorded its fourth monkeypox case on Sunday.

A 31-year-old Delhi resident has tested positive for Monkeypox.

The results have been confirmed from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The patient has no recent foreign travel history.

This is the first Monkeypox case reported from Delhi.

The patient has been admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College, the health ministry confirmed.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions.

Officials informed that the man started to show symptoms for monkeypox 10 days back.

This is the fourth confirmed case of Monkeypox in India, the first three being reported from Kerala.

Over 17,000 people in 74 countries affected by the monkeypox outbreak.

The World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK: GUIDELINES ISSUED BY INDIA’S HEALTH MINISTRY:

International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others.

Additionally, the international travelers advised against eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products (creams, lotions, powders) derived from wild animals from Africa.

International passengers have been asked to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings, or that came into contact with infected animals, as per the guidelines.

In addition, if people develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever and skin rash and were in an area where monkeypox has been reported or had come in contact with a person who might have monkeypox have been advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility.