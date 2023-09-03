Eye problems are becoming a common phenomenon for people of every generation.

With increased exposure to smartphones and computer screens, rising pollution, heat and excessive use of grooming products people are experiencing increased vision problems.

Maintaining our eye health depends on how we minimize these practices and take good care of our eyes naturally.

Our lifestyle choices play a major role in causing dryness, puffiness, conjunctivitis or other allergic infections and serious eye issues.

By bringing some positive changes and using home remedies we can maintain better eye health.

There are some home remedies to prevent eye issues and to maintain better eye health.

Washing the eyes regularly

Regularly washing our eyes helps remove dust and dirt. Otherwise, the dirt stiffens and irritates.

Make sure not to splash water directly on the eyes, instead, the use of a tri-doishic eyewash twice a day can help better, for which the water of soaked tri-phala can be really useful which helps for the relaxation and relieving stress in the eyes.

Eye muscles stimulation

It is a simple exercise that should be done only in the morning. It involves filling the mouth with water and splashing cold water on the eyes.

The water in the mouth exerts pressure and helps in stimulating the eye muscles.

The splashes of cold water on your face on the other hand help in stimulating the nerve endings and rejuvenating the skin.

Stimulation of eye muscles helps to strengthen the vision and minimizes the chances of developing eye problems.

Eyesight improvement exercise

Rotating the eyeballs from left to right, followed by upward and downward motion are the basic steps of eye exercise.

Repeating this exercise clockwise and anti-clockwise three to four times in a row improves eyesight.

Both adults and children should develop a habit of performing this exercise daily to avoid decreased vision.

Giving proper rest to eyes

The technique of rubbing both palms for around 30 seconds and placing it onto the eyes for a minute until the heat decreases is one of the best eye care home remedies that has been practised for ages.

It helps in providing relaxation to the eyes. Looking directly towards a bright light can cause slight discomfort, slowly opening the eyes and giving them some time to gradually acclimatize to the change in the environment and surroundings helps.

In addition to this, ensuring proper sleep gives the much-needed rest to the eye for effective functioning throughout the day without making one feel sleepy.

Consumption of vision-strengthening food

Food is the major source of energy for the body to make it function properly. Similarly, several foods help to strengthen the vision of the eyes and ensure good health.

Vision-strengthening foods include broccoli, spinach, carrots, and sweet potatoes to improve vision.

In addition to this omega-3 fatty acids-rich foods help to avoid early symptoms of poor eyesight.

Consuming foods that are rich in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps in naturally treating and preventing eye problems and vision-related issues.

Certain foods such as fish, nuts, seeds, citrus fruits, carrots, sweet potatoes, beef, legumes, and leafy vegetables are good sources of eye-beneficial nutrients.

Wearing sunglass in sunlight

Sunglasses have a major use other than just providing style. Sunglasses help us to protect our eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Direct exposure to sun rays is prone to cause several vision-related issues including macular degeneration and cataracts.

It is advisable to put on sunglasses while stepping out in the sunlight as it blocks 99% of the UVA and UVB rays, hence, protecting the eyes from early damage.

Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands

Frequently touching the eyes with dirty hands is the major reason for having dust and dirt in the eyes.

It can lead to a more serious problem where the eyes will become more vulnerable to infections. Always ensure to clean your hands regularly before touching your eyes.

However, rubbing the eyes vigorously can lead to redness or puffiness. Any kind of dirt or dust particle can irritate the eye.

To get rid of irritation, washing the eyes with a sterile saline solution helps.

Get a sound sleep

A sound sleep is crucial for eyes to make them function properly throughout the day. Moreover, improper sleep leads to more stress and pain in the eyes.

Proper sleep not only allows the eyes to acquire the much-needed rest but also enables the body to function at full capacity.

Having 8 hours of sleep is essential to relieve the eyes from bright light and strains. Sleeping helps in repairing your body from stress, especially to the eyes.

According to experts, meditating for ten minutes before going to bed allows you to have a sound sleep.

Rosewater

Rose water drops are one of the most effective eye care home remedies to get rid of irritation and redness immediately.

In addition to this, rose water is responsible for rejuvenating the eyes and diminishing dark circles.

To get immediate relief from eye irritation, have 2 drops of rose water in your eyes and keep it close for around 1 minute.

In case of dark circles, dip a cotton pad in rose water and place it on the eyes for around 10-15 minutes. Repeat it daily to get rid of dark circles.

Use computer eyewear

In the current age of exposure to computer screens, people are experiencing a high rate of eye problems such as poor vision, pain in the eyes, and difficulty in opening the eyes.

Spending too much time in front of the computer screen makes it difficult to focus and increases pain in the eyes.

It makes our eyes work harder to achieve focus and hence, keeps on damaging the eye. Get yourself a customized computer glass from an eye specialist to protect your eyes from the harmful consequences of looking at the computer screen.

It is crucial for those who normally wear glasses or contact lenses.

Massage your eyes

People who have long working hours in front of the computer are more prone to develop eye issues.

Those people need to take extra care of their eyes and try various home remedies to get relief from eye pain, reduced focus, and other problems.

This exercise involves holding your eyebrows between the thumb and index finger. Now gently press and straighten your eyebrow while putting yours above the eyebrows and index finger below it.

Exert gentle pressure then put your thumb onto the eyeballs and roll along with your eye sockets. Repeat this exercise to improve circulation around the eyes.

Eye problems can range from minor to severe in a short period if ignored. In case of a minor eye problem, a person can try various eye care home remedies to prevent the symptoms from getting worse and leading to a serious problem.

If the issues become severe the person i instructed to visit the doctor as issues related to the eyes are delicate.

To prevent mild eye infections wash your hands after using the toilets and touching dirty surfaces, always clean and store your contact lenses in the right place, do not fall asleep without removing eye makeup, and never share eye makeup or brushes with others.