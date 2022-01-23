A herbal drink made by two youth from Assam was found to be 98% effective against SARS-Cov2 by a laboratory in Bhubaneswar.

The two are Pankaj Gogoi from Dhemaji and Pranjal Gam from Golaghat.

They had applied for a patent for their drink.

According to them, the drink was made from a mix of plants that are used traditionally used as herbal medicines by people in the bordering areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a report, the Institute of Life Sciences found the herbal drink to be 98% effective against the COVID-19.

It acts as an anti-viral, report stated.

As per the duo, they have now initiated processes of communicating with the government agencies regarding the drink.

They were also advised by the Prime Minister’s office to seek guidance from the Institute of Life Sciences.

They have written to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health so that the drink can be used against COVID-19.

They claimed that they were confident that the drink they have brought forward is safe.