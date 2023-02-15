Higher intake of free sugars including both added sugars and those found naturally in honey and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, a study has recently revealed.

The findings of the study support the global dietary recommendation to limit free sugar consumption to less than 5 percent of total daily energy consumption.

To support the claim, Rebecca Kelly and colleagues analyzed data from 110,497 individuals from the UK Biobank who had completed at least two dietary assessments.

The researchers tracked total cardiovascular disease involving heart disease and stroke combined, heart disease and stroke occurring in 4,188, 3,138, and 1,124 participants for approximately 9.4 years.

Moreover, the researchers found that carbohydrate intake does not lead to cardiovascular disease outcomes.

The outcome from the study showed that higher free sugar intake from foods such as sugary drinks, fruit juice and sweets are associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers said that for each 5% higher total energy from free sugars, the associated risk of total cardiovascular disease was 7% higher. The risk of heart disease was 6% higher while the risk of stroke was 10% higher.

It is to be noted that consuming five grams higher fibre per day was associated with 4% lower risk of total cardiovascular disease, but this association did not remain significant after accounting for body mass index (BMI).

It is advisable that non-free sugars involving those naturally found in whole fruits and vegetables and a higher fibre intake can be used as a replacement for free sugars that help to protect against cardiovascular disease.