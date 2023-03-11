An eye stroke is a dangerous health condition that occurs from lack of sufficient blood flow to the tissues located in front part of the optic nerve. The health condition may lead to serious consequences if not diagnosed early.

The blockages from the eye stroke can cause dangerous consequences which may cause blurriness in vision, dark areas or shadows.

It is seen that vision returns 80 percent of the time in case of a less serious blockage in the smaller arteries. When the optic nerve becomes completely cut off from the supply of nutrients and oxygen it can cause damage to nerve tissue resulting in loss of vision.

One of the early symptoms of eye stroke that a person may notice problems of vision in one eye upon waking up in the morning with no pain. The people may even notice a dark area or shadow in their vision affecting the upper or lower half of their visual field. However, it may include loss of visual contrast as well as light sensitivity.

To reduce the risk of developing an eye stroke, eat a healthy diet comprising of sufficient proteins, keep a check on your blood sugar and pressure levels and quit smoking and excessive drinking of alcohol.