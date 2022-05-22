Beijing: COVID-19 does not seem to go away soon enough as all supermarkets and shops will be shut and residents to stay home until at least Tuesday in Shanghai’s central Jingan district.

The district is a key commercial area of the Chinese financial hub.

The administration has planned to carry out mass COVID019 tests from Sunday.

The tests will go on till Tuesday.

The administration further added that all exit permits previously given to residents that allowed them to leave their homes will be suspended.

It may be mentioned that at least 1,300 people were infected with the Omicron variant since late April in Beijing.

The surge has resulted in the shutting down of almost everything in the city.