A special AYUSH visa category will soon be introduced in India for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of Ayush therapy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the year 2022 itself, as many as 14 start-ups from India have joined the Unicorn Club.

“I am sure unicorns will emerge from our Ayush start-ups very soon,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The three-day Ayush global summit will witness a dialogue with entrepreneurs, industry, start-ups and other stakeholders to encourage them to increase investment for innovation in Ayush as the sector continues to showcase colossal room for growth.

In his inaugural speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are already witnessing unprecedented growth in the production of Ayush medicines, supplements and cosmetics.”

“In 2014, where the Ayush sector was less than $3 billion, today it has increased to more than $18 billion. An unprecedented efforts has been made in the past years to promote the export of Ayush products,” he said.

Many new initiatives in Ayush sector was announced by the Prime Minister, first being a special Ayush mark for Ayush products.

This will give people all over the world the confidence of quality Ayush products. Government will develop a network of Ayush parks to encourage the promotion, research and manufacturing of Ayush products across the country.

A new category named ‘Ayush Aahar’ was announced which will greatly facilitate the producers of herbal nutritional supplements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced launch of Ayush Export Promotion Council and four Ayush ICT initiatives which includes Ayush Information Hub, AyuSoft, Ayush Next and Ayush GIS.

Prime Minister also released a comic book named ‘Professor Ayushman’, which describes how Ayush systems and products helped in fighting not only COVID-19 but other diseases also.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed awards to the winners of ‘Ayush Start-up Challenge’ organised by All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in association with Start-up India.

The inaugural session also included signing of 5 Memorandum of Understanding among global institutions and governments.