Dimapur: Union Minister for Ayush and ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said an Ayush medical college will be opened in Nagaland soon.

Inaugurating the first-ever Integrated Ayush Hospital in the state at Razha Chedema in Kohima, Sonowal emphasized the importance of Ayush and its further development in the state since it is considered a biodiversity hotspot along with other North-Eastern states.

He said the Centre has been emphasizing the growth and promotion of Ayush, as it gives not only strong immunity to our body but also helps us perform better in the workplace.

He added that the growth and promotion of Ayush would create revenue as well as employment generation for the educated unemployed youths in the state.

He said Nagaland has a huge role to play in this sector since the entire Northeastern states are endowed with abundant natural resources, besides being declared as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Sonowal expressed happiness to be in the midst of the Naga brothers and sisters. He described the Nagas as courageous, determined and hard-working people.

He lauded the state’s greenery and abundant natural resources and urged the people to explore and tap those resources scientifically.

Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom thanked the Union minister for his visit to the state. He also urged to explore all the natural resources as the state is rich in flora and fauna which could be used as medicinal plants for different ailments.