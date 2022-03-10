Dibrugarh: A helpline number for Kidney patients was launched by Ashiruktih Foundation in association with Henle’s Loop Foundation and Swastha Hospital, Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The helpline number, 896 896 6311, is a toll-free assistance number for patients with kidney disease and their families to educate them and generate awareness on kidney diseases among the general population.

“Chronic diseases have emerged as a major cause of global morbidity and mortality. Earlier considered to be a health problem only in developed countries, now about 4 out of 5 chronic disease deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries like India. With an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, kidney diseases, especially chronic kidney diseases are projected to increase further,” Dr Jyotismita Pathak, MD Director Ashiruktih Foundation.

He said, “Lack of knowledge about disease symptoms, poor health infrastructures and a smaller number of trained specialists has led to a delay in detection and adequate treatment of patients with kidney diseases. This initiative is to bridge this gap and help people to reach out to quality kidney care and knowledge. With this background, we have come forward to launch a toll-free kidney helpline number,” he said.

“The initiative is a part of the observation of the “World Kidney Day” on 10th March 2022. This toll-free number may be accessed by patients and caretakers or the general public of entire eastern India to bridge the linguistic and geographical barrier while availing treatment or learning about ways to prevent kidney diseases. The helpline will remain operational on all working days during office hours,” he said.

Dr Dibyajyoti Kalita, a nephrologist who believes in the motto of“Kidney Health for All” has been working in the field of creating mass awareness and providing affordable care in the region of Upper Assam.

Under his Aegis, this Helpline Number has brought together many eminent nephrologists in the region. It is noteworthy that several eminent nephrologists have joined hands towards promoting ‘Kidney Health for All’.

“It is indeed a proud moment for us in Eastern India, especially Dibrugarh that we have received support from various nephrologists from across the region. I am delighted to announce that Dr.(Prof) S. C. Tiwari, Ex HoD, Department of Nephrology, AIIMS, Delhi, has agreed to mentor in the ground execution of the helpline. As the first of its kind in the entire nation, the Kidney Helpline number has been launched with a ray of hope to the patients and their families in entire eastern India. We look forward to your support in making our dream a reality,” Jyotismita Pathak stated.