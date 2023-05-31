GUWAHATI: Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) organized the 3rd Joint Working Group meeting with the participation of officials from more than 40 departments, institutions and organizations on Tuesday.

The objective of the meeting was to ensure that there are concerted and collaborative efforts from all departments in the field of HIV and drug use and to ensure that the response to HIV and drug use is multi-faceted and multi-sectoral that addresses various socio-economic factors.

Principal Secretary to Government of Assam, Health & FW Department, Avinash Joshi, while welcoming all the officials, said, “HIV and drug use in Assam is on the rise and for HIV prevention, apart from ASACS, all departments need to take the responsibility.

“Since HIV programme has come a long way, departments should ensure that there is proper awareness even at the periphery level,” he added.

Joshi was also of the view that apart from mass media like TV and radio, social media must also be used extensively with qualitative and impactful contents.

He further said that since reaching everyone is not physically possible, a capsular module with effective HIV messages may be prepared and disseminated through the digital platforms.

He also asked ASACS to conduct mega HIV campaign along with voluntary blood donation in different zones across the state.

For HIV awareness at the grassroots, ASACS can take the help of Panchayat and Rural Development Department where there are a number of Self Help Groups (SHG) who can disseminate the HIV messages amongst the masses.

He also urged all the departments to depute an official to liaise with ASACS and in the same way ASACS should also entrust responsibility to its officials to liaise with the departments.

Speaking during the interactive session, project director, ASACS, Pomi Baruah, said, “ASACS has always received continuous cooperation and support from various departments.

“However, much needs to be done.

“Though we have conducted various campaigns in the form of outdoor media publicity through bus and train branding, hoardings, stalls during special events, publicity through social media etc, the visibility of the publicity campaigns needs to reach far and wide,” she said.

She also said that to create HIV awareness amongst the youth, there are 247 Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges across Assam and it would be ensured that all colleges of Assam will have Red Ribbon Clubs including the private colleges.

She also said that there HIV sensitization in secondary schools will be increased.

The meeting concluded with all the participating officials of the departments assuring that they will work with ASACS with a collaborative approach.

