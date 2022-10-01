Guwahati: Assam health department on Saturday launched Thalassemia Support Scheme for children with blood disorders up to 14 years of age.

The scheme was launched at an event in Guwahati organised by Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) and Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Under this scheme, apart from the other benefits received by Thalassemia patients under various schemes, financial assistance amounting to Rs 10,000 will be provided annually to children up to 14 years of age who are registered with the Government health facilities.

The scheme was formally launched by Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora.

Speaking at the event, Bora said, “In the state of Assam where the population is more than 3 crores, no person should die due to scarcity of blood. Therefore, there should be 100 per cent voluntary blood donation.”

“Voluntary blood donation strengthens the social fabric because this is an act of solidarity and a person who donates blood saves many lives,” he said.

The Minister also said that during the last few years, the health sector in the state has seen lots of improvement and the time is not far from when Assam will become another medical hub in the country.

At the event, ten best donor organizations that have conducted the highest number of Voluntary Blood Donation camps and collected maximum units of blood in the year 2021-22 were felicitated.

Donor organization Purbottar Pradesiya Marwari Yuva Manch received the first prize, followed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and National Medicos Organization (NMO).

Four best Blood Centres who have registered at e-Rakt Kosh and conducted a maximum number of Voluntary Blood Donation camps and collected maximum units of blood during Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav that started on September 17, 2022 were felicitated.