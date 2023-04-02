Homocysteine is an amino acid.

Vitamins B12, B6 and folate break down homocysteine to create other chemicals your body needs.

The presence of homocysteine in human body ranges from 5 to 15 micromiles per litre (mcmol/L).

High homocysteine levels may increase the risks for dementia, heart disease and stroke.

According to a recent report, more than 66% people in India have higher levels of Homocysteine in their bloodstream making them vulnerable to heart diseases such as heart attack and blood clots. Increased levels of homocysteine are often secondary to nutritional inadequacy of folic acid and vitamin B12.

It has been seen that the need for homocysteine test arises when a person indicate symptoms related to vitamin B deficiency.

Some of the common symptoms include weakness, dizziness, sores in the mouth, tingling sensation in feet, arms and hands, pale skin, shortness of breadth and mood changes.

People with high levels of homocysteine have higher risk of developing osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, thrombosis or blood clot in the blood vessel, venous thrombosis or blood clot in the veins, stroke, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, a person who has high risk for heart diseases and diseases related to blood vessels or show early symptoms of these diseases are advised to have a homocysteine done.