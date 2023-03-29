Sedentary lifestyle and choice of food have led to an increase in diseases among people to a large extent.

Nowadays, everyone prefers to eat food which can be easily cooked or are processed consuming less time and energy.

One such common health problem is inflammation which may occur due to various causes.

Inflammation may cause diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack or depression.

Heart attack is one of the common disease occurring among a large section of population.

One of the major drugs given to people with heart diseases is ‘Statins’, having an important ‘anti-inflammatory’ effect.

Diabetes, high blood pressure and heart attack is known to be caused in some ways by chronic inflammation in our body.

Unhealthy diet is one of the major cause of inflammation be it a high-sugary diet, foods high in trans fats or processed foods contain high sodium and preservatives that are worse for chronic inflammation.

Lack of sleep, air pollution, mental and physical stress and a sedentary lifestyle with a lack of exercise are some other causes of chronic inflammatory state in the body.

Detox diets and detox foods help to reduce inflammation.

Drinking juice or going for a body cleansing camp help to clean up your body than your inflammation.