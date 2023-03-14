Premature ageing is when the typical effects of growing older begins early than the actual age.

As you start ageing, fine lines start forming and wrinkles start showing in the face and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and healthy food habits is essential to control premature ageing.

Premature ageing also includes the formation of sunspots, dry or itchy skin, sagging skin, sunken cheeks and hyperpigmentation around the chest.

If there is a family history of prematurely wrinkled skin and hyperpigmentation then it is possible that you too might get premature aging.

An unhealthy diet including high levels of sugar and carbohydrates, smoking, alcohol consumption, and caffeine does not just affect our health but also may lead to premature aging.

Smoking does not just cause internal damage but also triggers premature aging in your skin by causing oxidative stress. Bad sleep schedule and emotional and mental stress is another cause of premature ageing.

Here are 5 ways to prevent premature ageing:

Protect from UV rays

Use sunscreen with a good SPF above 30 to protect your skin from the UV rays. Remember to reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if there is excess perspiration. Also, use skincare products that have built-in SPF protection.

Consume more antioxidants

Antioxidants play a vital role in fighting skin-damaging free radicals as well as preventing the signs of ageing. To get the required amount of antioxidants certain foods like broccoli, spinach, carrots, avocados, radish, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, berries, apples, pumpkin and plums are necessary to be consumed.

Cleanse and use an exfoliating toner

Wash your face twice a day to avoid clogged pores, dullness and acne. In case of removing makeup use a makeup remover and wash your face with an appropriate cleanser. Use lukewarm water and gently pat your face dry with a soft towel to prevent excess irritation and loss of natural oils. Toners should be done after cleansing and before putting on anything else.

Moisturise

Moisturizing your face every day is an essential part of a skin routine to keep your skin hydrated. The oils in moisturiser lock in moisture and prevent water from escaping. Dry skin can make wrinkles appear worse.

Exercise and sleep well

Exercising relaxes your mind and lowers stress, improves sleep, skin and bone health and mood. The increase in endorphins and a decrease in cortisol after exercising also help delay skin ageing.