People live a stressful hectic life nowadays where they do not have time for themselves and do not have time to talk to people. Though daily stress can be managed with mindfulness but there are certain unexpected events that leave us in sorrow, grief or unmanageable stress. When we deal with such kind of situations in life then one needs to take time and be easy on ourselves to maintain a healthy mental health. Several people indulge in sugary treat and junk food whenever they get stressed out as these help in the release of feel-good hormones.

When we feel extremely stressed, the central nervous system releases adrenaline and cortisol that affects the digestive tract and also causes other physiological changes. The release of cortisol during chronic stress causes fat and sugar cravings. High cortisol combined with high sugar consumption prompts the deposition of fat around our internal organs which may cause cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Here are a few simple things one can do during stressful times for health:

Do not go overboard

Take a break from your work. Do not take life-changing decisions while you feel stressed as stress is not the correct time to do anything just slow down from work.

Eat more nutrient-based foods

Indulge in nutrient-dense carbs instead of high sugar treats. Eat low-carb foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy, fish, lean meats, beans, peas, eggs, nuts and seeds. Have adaptogenic herbal teas rather than increased caffeine.

Take minerals, electrolytes

Consume foods rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. Eat sweet potatoes, broccoli, shellfish, garlic, chickpeas, and blueberries.

Protein-rich foods

During extreme stress, we may crave fewer protein foods but is important to have protein otherwise it may cause deficiency. Protein-rich foods like milk, crab, curd, almonds, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.

Be gentle to yourself

Take a deep breath and relax that help to restore the nervous system. Be gentle to yourself and take time to heal yourself from the pain rather than on indulging on new things. Accept the situation.