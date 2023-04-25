Acne is common during summer due to sweat, dirt, and excess moisture that occurs in our skin. Hormonal changes, stress and food choices may also trigger acne. According to National Institute for Health, around 15% of males suffer from acne in India during summer.

It is important to take care of our skin and maintain skin care regimens. Males are more prone to experience skin problems as they spend most of their time outdoors in humid conditions.

Here are some skincare tips that men can follow for a healthy skin:

Cleansing

Cleaning your face is the most mandatory thing that everyone follows before starting their work. It’s important to clean up your skin twice a day as the skin produces sebum which makes your skin appear oily.

Exfoliate

Dead skin cells on your skin’s surface are removed during exfoliation. For a skin-cleansing and exfoliating treatment, try sugar and honey or espresso and honey.

Tone your face

Men’s skin pores are larger than women’s, so they should use a good toner to close the larger pores. Men avoid taking care of their skin making their skin issues even worse.

Moisturise

Applying an oil-free moisturizer is essential as it helps to retain the moisture of our skin preventing it from getting dry. This is another crucial step that should not be overlooked.

Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 minutes before leaving the house. This will prevent tanning and early signs of ageing such as skin damage, pigmentation, spots and more.

Here are some skincare regimes that can be followed for an acne free skin:

Wash your face at least 2-3 times a day with a soap-free face wash preferably containing Echinacea.

Hydrating gel to be applied on the face after bath.

Use water-based sunscreen with SPF 30-50 to protect from UV rays.

Try to manage stress with deep breathing exercise/yoga.

Drink at least 2-3 liters of water as water is the best way to detoxify your skin.