Summers are tough for people suffering from diseases as people get dehydrated during this time. Not consuming enough fluids can cause the blood sugar level to spike leading to risk of nerve damage, heart attack and kidney disease. It is important to maintain a proper diet routine especially when you are suffering from diabetes. Diabetes can be managed if we plan diet mindfully after certain intervals of time while munching food mindlessly can raise the risk of the disease. Staying hydrated benefit people with diabetes while drinking coconut water, buttermilk, lemonade and hydrated fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and curd keeps you healthy during summer.

The scorching heat of summer cause various health issues like heat stroke and cause an adverse effect on diabetes patients. Some medications of diabetes like diuretics can make you feel dehydrated. So, it is essential for diabetes patients to take extra care during the summer season.

The extreme heat of the summer rises the glucose level in the blood leading to increased urination which further causes dehydration. Diabetes causes serious health complications that may damage the blood vessels and nerves affecting your sweat glands and leading to the body not being able to cool effectively. High temperature changes the way body metabolizes insulin and so patients on insulin need to adjust dosing and meals accordingly.

Summer fruits such as watermelon, spinach, cucumber, and tomatoes keep our bodies hydrated and are beneficial for people suffering from diabetes.

Here are some foods that help to manage diabetes during summer:

Lemonade, vegetable juices, coconut water

Lemonade without sugar work as an electrolyte for our body and maintain the glucose level. Fruit juices and vegetable juices are best for diabetic patients. Coconut water is also beneficial for diabetic patients. It is recommended to avoid artificial sugary juices as they does not contain any nutrient.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk prepared by curdling milk cools down your body and keeps your digestive system strong. This helps to maintain the energy level during the summer.

Seasonal fruits

Consuming seasonal fruits such as watermelon, papaya, mangoes and citrus fruits keep the hydration level high.

Curd

Having cooling and refreshing foods keep your digestive system cool and the blood sugar levels in check.

Salad

Adding cucumber, lettuce, spinach and tomatoes to your diet help to maintain the fibre content in the body.