To maintain a healthy balanced diet, adding fibre to your diet is essential but if taken in excess quantity can be detrimental to health.

Dietary fibre plays a significant role in normalising bowel movements, lowering cholesterol levels, controlling blood sugar and aids in achieving a healthy weight.

Some rich source of fibre includes beans, legumes, whole grains and fruits.

The advisable fibre for women is 21 to 25 grams while for men it is 30 to 38 grams.

Consuming too much fibre at once may absorb water from your digestive tract leaving you dehydrated causing a range of digestive issues.

Here are 5 side effects of consuming too much fibre:

Stomach issues

The fibre-enriched foods that you consume need proper time to break down and digest in your system. But if you eat too much fibre in a quick span of time, you can end up feeling bloated or even have abdominal pain.

· Low absorption of nutrients

Nutrients like Calcium, zinc, and iron are some of the minerals that get severely affected by the consumption of too much fibre.

· Diarrhea

People have experienced stomach upsets after they consume too many high-fibre foods like bananas, apples, oats, spinach, tomatoes, and many more.

· Intestinal issues

Too much fibre intake can interrupt your intestine and cause intestinal blockage. Especially, when the body is deprived of sufficient water intake, it becomes difficult for the body to digest fibre.

· Constipation

There are two types of fibre- soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre is great for maintaining blood sugar levels but an excessive amount of it can interfere with your digestive system and can result in constipation.