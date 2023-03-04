Obesity is one of the common health issues that the people are facing today. Obesity is defined as the accumulation of excessive amount of fat in the body. It increases the risk of other diseases and heart problems such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain types of cancers.

World Obesity Day is observed every year on March 4 to raise awareness about the health issues of being overweight and provide practical solutions to maintain a healthy weight. An unhealthy lifestyle and food has a great impact on our bodies and mind. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese. More than 1 billion people worldwide including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children are suffering from obesity.

The theme for this year’s World Obesity Day is “Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk About Obesity.”

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, consuming a balanced diet and exercise can help to reduce obesity. Here is a list of food habits that can help to reduce your intake of calories and stay fit and healthy:

Oats

Oats is one of the healthiest food that one can add to their diet. They are low in calories but have high content fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. This helps in reducing hunger and improves appetite control.

Berries

Berries contain high amounts of flavonoids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that optimizes your health. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries are high in protein that promotes satiation and fullness.

Eggs

Eggs can be considered as an ideal breakfast dish. They are nutrient-dense as they are low in calories but rich in many vital nutrients.

Legumes

Legumes like beans, chickpeas, soybeans, lentils are a great source of nutrients and minerals.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are lower in calories and cholesterol that helps in lowering blood sugar levels. They boost your digestive health, improve metabolism and reduces weight.