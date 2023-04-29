The brain-shaped dry fruit, walnut is well known for its health benefits. Walnuts are rich in alpha-linolenic acid which is a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid and polyphenolic compounds. This dry fruit helps to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. From improving gut health to improving brain function, walnut has numerous health benefits.

Here are a few benefits of consuming walnut:

Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is the root cause of many diseases, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes and cancer. The polyphenols present in walnuts help to fight with oxidative stress and inflammation.

Improves gut health

If your gut is rich in health-promoting bacteria and other microbes that shows you have a healthy gut. Eating soaked walnuts helps in increasing the beneficial bacteria that nourish and promote gut health

Weight loss

Walnuts are calorie dense and making smoothie out of it keeps your stomach filled-up and decreases hunger and appetite. This prevents you from consuming junk food or high sugary food.

Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure can be a major risk factor for stroke and other heart diseases. Soaked walnuts are known to lower BP, especially the diastolic BP.

Protects against Alzheimer’s

The nutrients in walnuts help to reduce oxidative damage to the brain. Regular consumption of soaked walnuts has shown significant improvement in memory and learning skills and more mental flexibility.