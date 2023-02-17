Alcohol has both short-term and long-term effects on our bodies, weakening our immune systems.

Alcohol affects blood vessel function and fluid levels leading to high blood pressure also known as hypertension.

There are two stages of high blood pressure. They are:

This is a systolic blood pressure reading between 130–139 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) or diastolic pressure between 80–89 mm Hg. Stage 2 hypertension: This refers to a systolic pressure above 140 mm Hg or a diastolic pressure above 90 mm Hg.

Here are a few effects of alcohol on high blood pressure:

Increases renin activity

Renin is a hormone that causes the blood vessels to tighten and decreases urine output. This can increase the body’s fluid levels and make the blood vessels smaller.

Increases cortisol levels

Cortisol is a hormone that coordinates the body’s stress response. The cortisol may contribute to hypertension due to the consumption of alcohol.

Decreases receptor sensitivity

Alcohol may interfere with the baroreceptors’ ability to stretch the blood vessels, causing them to remain narrow and increase blood pressure. People who are addicted to alcohol must take the help of a doctor. The doctor can also recommend treatment approaches such as:

counseling

therapy

medication

rehabilitation