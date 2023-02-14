The busy and unhealthy lifestyle of the people has made a huge population of people prone to diseases and health conditions.

One such health condition is high blood pressure and the normal blood pressure of a person requires to be 120/80 but if it seems to exceed 120/80 then it is considered that the person has high blood pressure.

High blood pressure also known as hypertension does not showcase any specific symptoms so, this is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’.

Most people with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it. Sometimes the signs and symptoms result in delayed diagnosis and treatment if they are misunderstood to be some other disease.

High blood pressure often raises the risk of heart problems including heart attack and stroke.

Sometimes high blood pressure shows symptoms in your body. When you experience such symptoms, it is usually because the blood vessels around your body have been damaged.

Most of the symptoms develop in the lower body including the leg and feet. High blood pressure can damage arteries and blood vessels in the lower part of the body which often can cause poor circulation in the legs. The condition associated with it is called peripheral artery disease (PAD).

PAD is a common condition in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the arms or legs. It occurs when the legs and arms didn’t receive enough blood flow as they must. This may cause leg pain when walking (claudication) and other symptoms.

One of the major symptoms of PAD is cold feet. This could arise along with cold hands. Symptoms like red or blue toes, tingling in the feet, and unexpected hair loss on the legs can be pointed to circulation issues.

Moreover, some other symptoms that occur due to the silent disease are blurred vision, nosebleeds, breathing problems, chest pain, dizziness, and headaches.

It is recommended to consult a doctor if you face such symptoms. The doctor may prescribe you some medications but there are certain natural ways to heal yourself by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, reducing the consumption of salt in the diet, and also refraining from unhealthy habits that include limiting alcohol and quitting smoking.

Consuming less than 6g (0.2oz) of salt in your diet which is about a teaspoonful is majorly advised in this condition. A low-fat diet that involves lots of fiber, wholegrain rice, bread, pasta and plenty of fruit and vegetables helps to lower blood pressure.