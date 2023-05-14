High blood pressure is prevalent in a larger population of people which silently affects your health.

When the force of the blood pushes against the walls of your blood vessels reaches to its extreme limit then it is termed as high blood pressure.

If you have high blood pressure then it is necessary to control weight in case of being overweight, eating less salt, and exercise.

Due to the stressed lifestyle, people may develop high BP at an early age.

Headache, blurry vision, nausea, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain, seizures, and shortness of breath are some of the common symptoms of high blood pressure.

Making changes in lifestyle and food choices help us to control blood pressure.

Eating a proper balanced diet that includes all the nutrients and avoiding sodium, saturated fats or simple sugars is beneficial for high BP patients.

People with obesity and type 2 diabetes are prone to developing hypertension and therefore there are chances of suffering from stroke.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is a healthy dietary pattern that is specially designed for people with hypertension.

Here are some fruits that help to manage high BP:

Strawberry

Strawberries are associated with various health benefits. Strawberry contains anthocyanins (an antioxidant), vitamin C, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids which can help reduce high blood pressure.

Watermelon

Watermelon have lower sodium content and has high water content. Nutrients like Vitamin C, potassium, lycopene and antioxidants help to reduce blood pressure.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit and lemons are rich in vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that help to keep your heart healthy and keep blood pressure at bay.

Bananas

Bananas contain potassium which helps to manage hypertension. One banana contains around 422 milligrams of potassium.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates contain antioxidants and help to reduce an enzyme ACE that controls the size of the blood vessels and lower blood pressure.