According to a recent study, talking over the phone for 30 minutes or more per week is associated with a 12% increased risk of high blood pressure compared to less than 30 minutes.

The higher the number of minutes people spend on a mobile greater the risk of developing heart disease. Almost three-quarters of the global population aged 10 years and above has a mobile phone. Nearly 1.3 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, mobile phones emit low levels of radiofrequency energy that have been linked to high blood pressure.

The study involved 212,046 adults aged 37-73 years without hypertension. The researchers analyzed the relationship between mobile phone usage and new-onset hypertension after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index, race, deprivation, family history of hypertension, education, smoking status, blood pressure, blood lipids, inflammation, blood glucose, kidney function and use of medications to lower cholesterol or blood glucose levels. The average age of the participants was 54 years. The participants included 62% women and 88% mobile phone users.

It has been found that users had a 7% higher risk of developing hypertension as compared to non-users. The research also examined the relationship between usage time and new-onset hypertension. The analysis showed that the likelihood of developing high blood pressure is higher in those with high genetic risk who had spent 30 minutes talking over the phone in a week with 33% higher likelihood of hypertension compared to those with low genetic risk spending less than 30 minutes a week on the phone.

Moreover, the research suggests that talking on a mobile for less than half an hour may not lead to the risk of developing high blood pressure.