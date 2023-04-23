A women’s body undergoes major changes once they turn 40.

Some of the changes involves the accumulation of belly fat, weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, dementia and also risk of certain types of cancer.

Women attain menopause after the age of 40 and post-menopause they may have mood swings, hot flashes and other associated symptoms.

Most of these changes occur due to drop in estrogen levels which may also fiddle with insulin.

Therefore it is important to take all types of nutrients in your diet.

Eating nutrient-rich food keep your hormones balanced, reduce risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and reduces post-menopause symptoms.

It is also important to exercise regularly and perform activities like jogging.

Here are five essential nutrients that is essential to be taken in the age of 40:

Protein

Menopause is a significant phase where drastic hormonal changes take place in a woman’s body.

Certain changes include increased body fat and decreased lean muscle mass which can further impact your body in old age.

So, it is important to get sufficient protein required by our body that help to stave off the loss of lean muscle.

B Vitamins

B Vitamins helps to process your body that produces energy from the food we eat that also help to form red blood cells.

Over 40 types of Vitamins are required by the woman’s body.

Calcium

It is required to make the bones strong as women lose bone density with age.

So, it is required to eat foods containing calcium to reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

The nutrient is needed for other basic body functions like muscle contraction, nerve and heart functioning, and other biochemical reactions.

Iron

The body requires iron for the production of haemoglobin which is important for the proper functioning of the body.

This period corresponds to post-menopause for most women and is associated with the risk of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA).

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids improve cognition and heart health.

These beneficial fats also normalize and regulate the body’s cholesterol and triglyceride levels—an important function during this life stage.