Adolescence is the most crucial stage of a child’s life. Children tend to commit mistakes at this stage of life as hormonal changes take place in their body making it difficult for both parents and teens to navigate. It is extremely important for parents to comprehend and assist their developing children throughout this time of transition. It is important for the parents to have open communication, create a friendly bond and guide their children.

Here are some discussions that parent should have with their children:

Discussion about gender and sexuality

Teenagers frequently question their sexuality and gender, and they might not be able to comprehend or properly manage the feelings that go along with this journey. To start a dialogue, emphasise the importance of self-discovery. If you allow children to openly voice their opinions, it will be simpler for them to decide what is best for them.

Healthy relationships

Teenagers tend to engage in unhealthy relationships be it friendship, romantic relationships. . Make the kids understand the value of respect, consent, and setting limits and boundaries.

· Substance abuse and peer pressure

Teenagers often engage to experiment with drugs, alcohol, or other substances that may be harmful for their health. Talk with them about the risk and consequences of substance use.

· Responsible use of digital gadgets

Talk to your kids about the risks of social media, cyberbullying, and the need to protect their privacy. Encourage youngsters to have a healthy balance of screen usage, and show them safe online behaviour.