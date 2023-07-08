Parents undergo many sacrifices and struggles to bring up their children so it is always a great way to express gratitude to them annually with some beautiful anniversary wishes.

Here are 16 best anniversary wishes for parents that will make them overwhelmed with happiness-

1. Dear Ma & Papa, Happy Anniversary! You mean the world to me and are a source of unconditional support.

2. My Dearest Ma & Papa, the best form of love story that I have witnessed in reality is from both of you. May your eternal love for each other be an inspiration for all. Happy Anniversary!

3. Dear Ma & Papa, you have shown what lifelong commitment between two partners really means and how pure true love can be. Happy Anniversary!

4. My Dearest Mom & Dad, your unwavering support for each other have shown us how two partners can live happily ever after. Happy Anniversary!

5. Dear Mom & Dad, you have made us fine people from naughty children and taught us everything about the world. Happy Anniversary!

6. My Dearest Mom & Dad, cheers to another year of your marriage anniversary. You both are an epitome of eternal love. Happy Anniversary!

7. It is said that love never gets old and is always present in its beautiful form everywhere. You both are a proof of it. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad!

8. Dear Mom & Dad, you have always been my biggest source of strength and will continue to remain forever. Happy Anniversary!

9. My Dearest Mom & Dad, I may have read and watch many love stories scripted by the greatest minds but none of it can be matched with you as it is always the best. Happy Anniversary!

10. You both have shown what partnership really looks like. You both make a wonderful team, Mom & Dad. Happy Anniversary!

11. Dear Mother & Father, I have witnessed a fairytale in this home and have been so fortunate to be a part of it. May your love keep on blooming. Happy Anniversary!

12. My Dearest Mother & Father, the word family has no meaning without you in it. You are the ones who have made this house a home. Happy Anniversary!

13. Thank you for all the love and care that you both have showered on me through all these years. I am so proud to be known as your child. Happy Anniversary Mother & Father!

14. You have shown that love is timeless and can help us survive in the darkest of times so that light can ultimately shine the brightest at the end. Happy Anniversary Mother & Father!

15. Dear Mother & Father, you are the best teammates that I have known from childhood who have overcome so many hurdles together with faith in each other. Happy Anniversary!

16. My Dearest Mother & Father, you both are the only best people that I have on this earth and there can be none like you. Happy Anniversary!