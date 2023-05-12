High cholesterol leads to a high risk of heart disease and stroke. With high levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, one can develop fatty deposits in blood vessels which could make blood flow in arteries difficult. Having a healthy diet and lifestyle can cause high cholesterol and certain chronic diseases. High cholesterol is a major health issue with an estimated of 50% adults suffering from it.

Here are some food combinations that help to manage cholesterol:

Dal and Brown rice

Dal is a staple Indian food that is a good source of fibre and reduces LDL cholesterol. Brown rice is a good source of whole grains, that lowers the risk of heart disease by 20%.

Turmeric and Black pepper

Turmeric is one of the common spices used in Indian cuisines. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. Black pepper contains piperine, which enhances the absorption of curcumin. The combination of these two spices makes a flavourful and nutritious combination that can be added to curries, soups, and gravies.

Green Tea and lemon

Green Tea is a popular beverage enjoyed globally. Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Lemon contains flavonoids, which possess cholesterol-lowering properties. This is a good combination of a refreshing and healthy beverage.

Garlic and onion

Garlic and onion are the most ingredient used in cooking and have cholesterol-lowering properties. Garlic contains allicin, which has been shown to reduce cholesterol levels, while onion contains quercetin, which can help to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol.