Waking up in the middle of the night, turning sides or having sleeping disturbances can make you feel sleepy the whole day and decrease productivity. People experience trouble sleeping due to rise in temperature and changes in sunset and sunrise that can affect sleep duration and quality. Since the days are longer, melatonin production also gets affected which contributes to sleep problems during the season. The heat can also cause sleep disturbances if the room is not cool enough.

During summer the day is longer, and the time of melatonin secretion is shorter than in winter. As the sun rises, melatonin secretion stops so the body can prepare for the day. The rise in temperature and changes in sunset and sunrise affect sleep duration and quality. The heat of the summer makes you sweat which may lead to turning around in bed. Disturbed sleep may cause an increased risk of depression, anxiety, daytime irritability, and reduced work performance.

Here are a few tips for better sleep in summer:

Make time to cool down

Wear loose cotton clothes while sleeping. Taking a shower before bedtime helps to lower the body’s temperature and also helps in relaxing. It is recommendable to keep the bedroom’s nighttime temperature low while making sure it is well-ventilated.

Dim your lights

Decreased exposure to light in the evening hours helps to prepare your body for sleep. Also ensure turning off light-emitting electronic gadgets like TVs, computers, mobiles, etc. to avoid interference with melatonin production by the body.

· Lifestyle choices

Avoid heavy exercises, heavy meals and alcohol-caffeinated drinks, coffee, etc in the evening hours.

Bedtime schedule

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Also avoid daytime naps that help to improve sleep quality.