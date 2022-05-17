Guwahati: Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Chhaya is currently serving as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Chhaya will replace Justice N Kotiswar Singh who is the Acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court was born on January 12, 1961, at Veraval, District Junagadh.

He graduated with B.Com from M.S. University, Vadodara in the year 1981 and completed his Law at Sir LA Shah College from Gujarat University and passed out Third LLB (Special) Examination in the year 1984.

Justice Chhaya enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1984 and joined the offices of M/s YJ Trivedi, Trade Mark Attorney and Purnanand and Company Government Solicitors.

Thereafter he was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the Gujarat High Court in 1991 and worked till March 1995.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge, High Court of Gujarat on February 17, 2011, and was confirmed as a permanent Judge on January 28, 2013.