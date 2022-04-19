GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will host the First Edition of the North-Eastern Research Conclave (NERC-2022) to boost collaboration between industry and academics in the region.

It will be conducted between May 20-22 of 2022 jointly with the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.

The Conclave is expected to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight North-East States and other parts of India. They will hail from various sectors such as Industry, Academia, Start-Ups, Research Councils, PSUs, laboratories and Technical Institutes including Schools and colleges in the northeastern region.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister is expected to preside over the event along with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, among others.

Highlighting the significance of the conclave Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In a bid to boost scientific research and innovation ecosystem in Northeast region, North East Research Conclave 2022 (NERC-2022) is being organized at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G). We welcome scientists, researchers, policymakers, administrators and Governments to participate to increase the research activities in the northeast which has great potential in terms of resources and people.”

“The focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R&D handholding among all the stakeholders of Northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation and startup”, Sitharam added.

The Mission of NERC-2022 include:

a) To create a common interface for collaboration and showcase the best R&D activities through the exhibition from all the educational/research institutions, industries and various agencies across the states of North-East India,

b) To create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for the promotion of Translational Research and entrepreneurship, and

c) To help the country achieve the goals of SDGs.

NERC 2022 offers the best platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products and technology innovations on mission mode. Thus, the conclave is expected to benefit all in terms of setting up long-term collaboration for research and development innovations towards the goal of establishing R&D innovation-based sustainable NE India.

The activities during the three-day conclave will include R & D Exhibitions, Brainstorming sessions, entrepreneur summit, sanitizing school children towards taking Research as a carrier option and Lectures from Scientists /Industry experts/Policymakers. More details can be seen from www.iitg.ac.in/rnd/nerc .

The third edition of Assam Biotech Conclave 2022 will also be a part of NERC 2022. It will bring together the Biotech Entrepreneurs, industry leaders, researchers, academicians, Government Representatives, policymakers, innovators and investors together on one platform to explore the possibilities of Biotechnology in North East India and to discuss the new opportunities in the transition.

The Conclave also intends to put forward the facilities offered by Guwahati Biotech Park wherein prospective Biotech ventures may avail of incentives/subsidies through the provisions laid under the Biotechnology Policy for the State of Assam.

The three days conclave involves major activities like (1) Research and Innovation exhibition by North East Researchers (2) Industry Start-up showcase related to North East (3) Interactive session between Industry and Researchers (4) Eminent talks by Policymakers, Industrialists and Academicians.

Prof Vimal Katiyar, Convener, NERC-2022 is inviting all the stakeholders to take part to shape the R&D ecosystem of the northeast and make the event a grand success.