Guwahati: Guwahati is set to become the epicenter of discussions and innovations in the direct selling industry on January 21, 2025, as eminent government dignitaries, top industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and social activists converge here for the 2nd Edition of IDSA Northeast Direct Selling Conference and Expo.

The event, organized by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), will witness brainstorming on crucial topics such as industry growth, regulatory frameworks, consumer awareness, reforms, policy advocacy, and empowerment of women and youth through direct selling opportunities.

The IDSA, in a press release issued here on Friday, said the event will feature a grand exhibition showcasing products, services, and innovations from IDSA member companies.

Other key attractions include recognition of women entrepreneurs for their achievements in the Northeast region to celebrate entrepreneurial success and interactive sessions with direct selling entrepreneurs and students of colleges and universities.

The Expo will further witness a unique showcase of Northeast culture and innovation sin the direct selling industry through a product ramp walk by models adorned in northeast attire, it added.

The release highlighted India’s direct selling industry’s robust growth, with a market size exceeding Rs 21,282 crore, ranking 11th globally.

The sector demonstrated a 12% growth rate in 2022–23 and boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8%.

It has provided self-employment and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities to over 86 lakh individuals, including 32 lakh women, emphasizing its role in socio-economic transformation.

The release underscores that the Northeast, with a market share of 8.7%, contributes over Rs 1,800 crore to the national turnover while providing self-income opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region.

Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, leads with Rs 1,009 crore in sales and a 4.7% market share, supported by over 2.4 lakh direct sellers.

The contribution of the other seven northeastern states includes Manipur (Rs 288 cr.), Nagaland (Rs 227 cr.), Mizoram (Rs 156 cr.), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 78 cr.), Tripura (Rs 72 cr.), Meghalaya (Rs 19 cr.), and Sikkim (Rs 5 cr.). The industry contributes over Rs 270 crore annually to the region’s state exchequer, reinforcing its role in the Northeast’s development.

IDSA strongly believes that the 2025 Northeast Direct Selling Expo will foster growth, innovation, and collaboration, further solidifying the Northeast’s pivotal role in India’s direct selling sector.